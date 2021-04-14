Pet adoptions still on the rise since start of pandemic

The Atlantic County Humane Society hasn’t had any cats available for adoption in more than a week. Rows of cages sit empty with the sounds of barking coming from a distance.
But not too much barking, as there aren’t that many dogs either. They’re moving out the door quicker since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 13 months ago.
“As soon as we make them adoptable, they go right out,” said Steven Dash, executive director of the Humane Society.
Pet adoptions have increased since the pandemic began as more people have been home. Local humane societies, shelters and rescues are still seeing a spike in adoptions and struggle to keep up with demand, even as many people are heading back to offices and workplaces.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is seeing the same continuous increased level of adoptions.
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney was questioning George Floyd’s girlfriend abo…
The shelter currently has a 95% live release rate, which includes all animals either being transported to other organizations, adopted or reunited with their owners.
The release rate is typically 85% for dogs and around 80% for cats, according to Kathy Kelsey, manager of the shelter.
April is National Pets Are Wonderful (PAW) Month. In celebration, the shelter is offering discounted pet adoption rates for dogs from April 15 to May 1. It also is including mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip, a free veterinary consultation and two free obedience classes.
Intake numbers are down since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 200 to 225 animals currently come to the center in a typical month. Before the pandemic, the shelter would take in that many in a week. Kelsey believes intake is down because more people are home.
For the Humane Society and One Love Animal Rescue, based in Atlantic County, many dogs come up from the South, because those shelters have high euthanization rates, according to Diane Gorgy, treasurer for One Love.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — No residents or animals were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment bu…
She said many Southern shelters don’t advocate for their dogs, “so they’re really not even animal shelters, they’re just animal pounds.”
“If a dog is caught by Animal Control, they’re just thrown in there and don’t get any medical treatment,” she said. “The only time they see a vet is when a vet comes in there to euthanize all of the animals.”
She said Southern shelters hold dogs for six days, and if it’s not claimed the dog is euthanized.
“We have partnerships with a lot of rescue people down South, and we work with them when dogs come in,” she said.
About 60% of One Love’s animals are from Southern shelters. The remaining 40% are from local shelters.
SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors will have another month and a half to bring their pets onto the bea…
The dogs from the South pose an additional challenge, Gorgy said, as they often come up with heartworm or mange and need treatment, which is an additional cost.
All dogs need to be vaccinated and have a health certificate before they can cross state lines, she said.
“Our preference is to deal with any significant medical issues up here, so we get them basic vetting down there and get them a health certificate,” she said. “We would bring them up here, and they would be spayed or neutered.”
But the rescue was hit with many challenges once the pandemic hit. A lot of volunteer animal transport organizations shut down and some states closed borders, making it difficult to get dogs up to New Jersey.
The rescue did not have a cohesive cat rescue program before March 2020. In July, the organization saw such a need that they started fostering and adopting out cats.
MAYS LANDING — A new group formed to “hold Jeff Van Drew accountable” held a protest at the …
“There’s always too many cats out here,” said Ekaterina Sedia, board member of One Love.
Since adding a cat program, Sedia said, cats come in almost daily. There’s never a shortage of cats in need, she said, but there may be shortages in fosters.
Between five and 10 cats are adopted a month through the rescue.
In 2020, the rescue adopted out 265 animals, compared with 192 in 2019, Gorgy said. There are currently 81 animals in foster care, she said. Typically there are 50 to 60 animals in foster.
One positive change the pandemic has brought on is appointment-only adoptions.
Joetta Surace always called her daughter, Cara Bluth, a chameleon.
With a scheduled appointment, the individual can come in and have more one-on-one time with the animal at a shelter.
“When residents would walk through our adoption area (before appointment-only visits), dogs would be very hyper and barking trying to get attention,” Kelsey said. “That would really turn people off to some of the larger breed dogs. Now with people coming here and already have selected a few that they scheduled to see, people are introduced in a manner that’s not so stressful.”
The Humane Society also found that checking in pets in the parking lot for medical visits has been a positive change.
“When you pulled into the parking lot, there’s security out there,” Dash said. “The (veterinarian) technician goes out to the car, talks to the client, brings the animal in, they see the doctor, the doctor talks to the person on the phone and then they bring the animal back out. It speeds the process up a lot.”
Last week, the county animal shelter had only 20 dogs where there are typically about 80. Twelve dogs were available for adoption. Half were adopted and going home.
The shelter can house up to 300 cats. On Thursday, there were only five in house.
“As a person who’s worked in animal welfare for many years, I never thought that I would ever see the day when there was a shortage of cats,” Kelsey said. “It was something that I would only dream about. It’s been terrific.”
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.