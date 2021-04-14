Pet adoptions still on the rise since start of pandemic

Intake numbers are down since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 200 to 225 animals currently come to the center in a typical month. Before the pandemic, the shelter would take in that many in a week. Kelsey believes intake is down because more people are home.

For the Humane Society and One Love Animal Rescue, based in Atlantic County, many dogs come up from the South, because those shelters have high euthanization rates, according to Diane Gorgy, treasurer for One Love.

Galloway firefighters put out blaze on Club Place GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — No residents or animals were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment bu…

She said many Southern shelters don’t advocate for their dogs, “so they’re really not even animal shelters, they’re just animal pounds.”

“If a dog is caught by Animal Control, they’re just thrown in there and don’t get any medical treatment,” she said. “The only time they see a vet is when a vet comes in there to euthanize all of the animals.”

She said Southern shelters hold dogs for six days, and if it’s not claimed the dog is euthanized.

“We have partnerships with a lot of rescue people down South, and we work with them when dogs come in,” she said.

About 60% of One Love’s animals are from Southern shelters. The remaining 40% are from local shelters.

Sea Isle City eases pet restriction on beaches SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors will have another month and a half to bring their pets onto the bea…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}