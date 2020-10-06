Pet adoptions still on the rise, playing a positive role in mental health

But the issue right now — a good issue to have — is that shelters don’t have many dogs to adopt out.

“More people being home are not surrendering their dogs because they’re able to spend more time with the dogs,” said McCallum. “And the ones that we have gotten in have gotten adopted very quickly.”

The shelter currently has three dogs available for adoption. Typically there are about 10 dogs available. Since the pandemic began, the shelter has only had three to six dogs available at a time.

The Hoerrs had a difficult time finding Zoey as shelters and adoption websites were flooded with applications. When they finally got Zoey, she instantly became a perfect fit for the family.

“It has been good for us because we got to spend time bonding with her in the beginning,” said Ashley, who is a teacher. “Even now, she sits on the couch with me all day while I teach, and it kind of calms me down because it’s a stressful time.”

Zoey even taught the Hoerrs’ two kids, Billy, 6, and Rilynn, 3, responsibility and patience.

“Extra, extra patience,” Billy said.