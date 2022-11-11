Personal watercrafts damaged by fire at Brigantine marina

BRIGANTINE — Flames on Thursday destroyed one personal watercraft and damaged at least another four kept at the Jolly Roger Marina, totaling around $150,000 in damages, Fire Chief Paul Fuller said on Friday.
A police officer spotted black smoke coming from the back of the marina on Bayshore Road around 12:45 p.m., Fuller said.
Firefighters arrived and spotted the blaze coming from an unattended watercraft at the marina. Staff were on a lunch break when the fire happened, Fuller said.
Firefighters doused the blaze in about five to 10 minutes, Fuller said.
Photos show a billow of smoke rising above the marina's rear along the back bay waters. The personal watercraft vessels were by other boats shrink-wrapped for winter.
No injuries were reported, Fuller said.
The watercraft that caught fire was a total loss. At least four others were severely damaged, as well as a nearby fence to a housing complex, Fuller said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation, Fuller said.
