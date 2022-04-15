Personal emergency notifications become available in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Emergency alerts for township residents will now be available through a new partnership with a technology company, the township's police department said Friday.
Together with CivicPlus, a communication provider available to government agencies, township police can now issue notifications, including warnings and emergency instructions. Township residents can be notified through text, email or voice alerts, police said.
Alert signups can be done at egg-harbor-township-nj.myfreealerts.com.
“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Ryan Strait, CivicPlus' platform product director. “We continually invest in our products, such as CivicReady, to strengthen and transform the way local governments serve and communicate with their citizens and are proud to partner with Egg Harbor Township to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”
The company services 4,000 local governments and 250 million people, police said.
