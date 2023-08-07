The Perseid meteor shower is at its height, and the West Jersey Astronomical Society will set up at Wharton State Forest on Saturday evening to help people see it.

The shower peaks in mid-August and is considered the best meteor shower of the year, according to NASA.

Telescopes will be set up in the field adjacent to the parking lot at the Batsto Visitors Center, located at 31 Batsto Road in Washington Township, Burlington County, starting at 7:30 p.m. (Thick clouds will cancel the watch.)

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids, NASA says.

“Every year Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere and disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky,” NASA says.

The meteors that interact with our atmosphere to create the Perseids are debris from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, according to NASA. Swift-Tuttle takes 133 years to orbit the sun once. The comet last visited the inner solar system in 1992.

The event is free and open to all. For more information, call the Wharton State Forest Batsto Office at 609-561-0024.