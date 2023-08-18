BRIDGETON — State environmental permits have been secured to proceed with repairing a section of road in the city that collapsed almost three years ago, Cumberland County officials said Friday.
The county Board of Commissioners said it received the required permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection to build a new culvert on South Avenue over Rocap's Run, officials said in a news release. Officials are working with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to secure final permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Construction, once all permitting is obtained, will begin immediately to repair the culvert, which collapsed in 2020, forcing the road to close.
Earlier this year, county officials applied for permitting to reconstruct the culvert, meanwhile altering a detour to improve traffic flow.
Once needed permitting is acquired, the project's design engineer will take about three months to complete the final design specifications for the project. It will then go out to bid for a company to fulfill it, officials said.
