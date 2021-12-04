Permits for alternative school planned for Galloway being reviewed by Atlantic County appeals board

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An alternative-education school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road is continuing to stoke conflict in the township, even with its construction permits revoked and development halted.
In the coming weeks, the controversy stands to intensify further.
The township revoked the construction permits needed to build the school at 313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road on Nov. 12. The owner of the property, KJD LLC, has since appealed to the Atlantic County Construction Board of Appeals, looking to have the permits restored, according to township and county officials.
Township Solicitor Albert Marmero said Thursday the township was right to revoke the development’s construction permits. He said the township had issued them before the developer had submitted a site plan to be approved by the township Planning Board, which the initial zoning permit from the township Zoning Board had indicated could be necessary. According to Marmero, the property owner would have had to either gain approval from the Planning Board or request a waiver exempting him from the site-plan requirement before obtaining the construction permits.
Jack Plackter, an attorney who has represented KJD in matters concerning the Galloway alternative-education school in the past, did not respond to requests for comment. In previous conversations with The Press, Plackter has said the fact that the township had issued KJD construction permits implied a site plan was no longer needed.
Marmero has emphasized that KJD is still welcome to appear before the Planning Board if the company so chooses. He said a call between the township, KJD and the county may be held as soon as next week. It was a possibility, Marmero added, that KJD may move to sue the township if its construction permits are not restored.
Sue Walter, a staff member for the county construction board of appeals, confirmed Thursday that KJD had appealed the township’s decision to revoke the permits.
Special Education Services Inc., a company that was combined with Camelot Education after Camelot’s acquisition by FullBloom in December 2020, would operate the alternative-education school in Galloway. The Atlantic City Board of Education approved a contract with Camelot in August 2020 to provide alternative education for the Atlantic City School District through June 2023.
About 65 students from Atlantic City would attend the SESI alternative-education school, along with additional students from Pleasantville. The school is intended for students who have displayed behavioral problems or who have otherwise been removed from a traditional school setting. SESI runs other alternative-education schools around the country and in Millville and Vineland.
The Atlantic County Alternative School in Mays Landing has traditionally served as the alternative-education school for students in the area. It served about 110 students there annually for over 30 years until it was closed after the 2019-20 school year due to declining attendance.
That the SESI alternative-education school was being built in their township provoked outrage from Galloway residents at Township Council meetings Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. Residents said they feared the students at the school would compromise public safety.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. responded to the second council meeting at a Nov. 10 news conference, saying Galloway residents’ objections to the school were driven by racism.
