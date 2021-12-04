Permits for alternative school planned for Galloway being reviewed by Atlantic County appeals board

Marmero has emphasized that KJD is still welcome to appear before the Planning Board if the company so chooses. He said a call between the township, KJD and the county may be held as soon as next week. It was a possibility, Marmero added, that KJD may move to sue the township if its construction permits are not restored.

Sue Walter, a staff member for the county construction board of appeals, confirmed Thursday that KJD had appealed the township’s decision to revoke the permits.

Special Education Services Inc., a company that was combined with Camelot Education after Camelot’s acquisition by FullBloom in December 2020, would operate the alternative-education school in Galloway. The Atlantic City Board of Education approved a contract with Camelot in August 2020 to provide alternative education for the Atlantic City School District through June 2023.

About 65 students from Atlantic City would attend the SESI alternative-education school, along with additional students from Pleasantville. The school is intended for students who have displayed behavioral problems or who have otherwise been removed from a traditional school setting. SESI runs other alternative-education schools around the country and in Millville and Vineland.