Permanent prescription drop box set up inside first mom-and-pop business in Atlantic County
Permanent prescription drop box set up inside first mom-and-pop business in Atlantic County

NORTHFIELD — Some people want to dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired medications but have no interest in stepping inside a police station to deal with it.

Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, and Joe Bunting, the owner of and pharmacist in charge at Bunting Family Pharmacy, have teamed up to put the only permanent prescription drop box inside a mom-and-pop business in Atlantic County.

The drop box at Bunting Pharmacy had been talked about for at least two years, said Brian J. Wilson, project coordinator at Join Together Atlantic County. The process of receiving approval for one from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration used to be more complicated, Bunting said.

From his perspective, people have a comfort level coming into a small business as opposed to a police station.

“Anytime you go somewhere where you feel comfortable in that respect, it’s much easier to do something,” said Bunting, who added he receives calls all the time about the subject. “I think this was a natural fit.”

The permanent prescription drop box allows those with prescriptions to dispose of their drugs properly. It also makes fewer opioids available for people to consume, Bunting said.

Bunting Family Pharmacy draws customers from beyond Northfield, including those from Smithville in Galloway Township, Upper Township, Mays Landing and the Downbeach communities, Bunting said.

The drop box, which looks like a mailbox, can hold up to 500 traditional prescription vials, Bunting said. The box arrived in the fall, but as of earlier this month, it had not filled up yet, he said. A pharmacy cannot simply accept the unused portion of a person’s prescription, Bunting added.

“Once people know about it more ... I’ve heard it can take anywhere from two to three weeks to three to four months,” said Bunting about filling up the box.

The pharmacy is the 24th location in Atlantic County with a drop box. The Hamilton Township Police Department was expected to install the 25th before the end of this month.

The township police department is pleased to be able to work with community outreach organizations such as Join Together Atlantic County to provide resources that assist in reducing the misuse of prescription medication, Chief Gregory Ciambrone said.

“We have previously participated in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events, and we recognized the need to continuously assist our residents in properly deposing of unused medications,” Ciambrone said.

Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication, Wilson said.

Two in five teenagers believe prescription drugs are much safer than illegal drugs, he said. Every day in this country, 2,500 youths take a prescription pain reliever for the purpose of getting high for the first time, he said.

Cleaning out medicine cabinets will reduce the number of prescriptions available for abuse, Wilson said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Atlantic County Drop Box Locations

Law Enforcement / Government Locations

Absecon Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex

Brigantine Police Department

Buena Borough City Hall

Egg Harbor City Police Department

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Galloway Township Police Department

Hamilton Township Police Department

Hammonton Police Department

Linwood Police Department

Longport Police Department

Mullica Township Police Department

Northfield Police Department

Pleasantville Police Department

Somers Point Police Department

Ventnor City Police Department

Pharmacy Locations

AtlantiCare - HealthPlex in Atlantic City

AtlantiCare in Galloway Township

Bunting Family Pharmacy in Northfield

Curexa Pharmacy in Egg Harbor Township

CVS Pharmacy in Egg Harbor Township

Walgreens in Egg Harbor Township

