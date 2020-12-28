Permanent prescription drop box set up inside first mom-and-pop business in Atlantic County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drop box, which looks like a mailbox, can hold up to 500 traditional prescription vials, Bunting said. The box arrived in the fall, but as of earlier this month, it had not filled up yet, he said. A pharmacy cannot simply accept the unused portion of a person’s prescription, Bunting added.

“Once people know about it more ... I’ve heard it can take anywhere from two to three weeks to three to four months,” said Bunting about filling up the box.

The pharmacy is the 24th location in Atlantic County with a drop box. The Hamilton Township Police Department was expected to install the 25th before the end of this month.

The township police department is pleased to be able to work with community outreach organizations such as Join Together Atlantic County to provide resources that assist in reducing the misuse of prescription medication, Chief Gregory Ciambrone said.

“We have previously participated in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events, and we recognized the need to continuously assist our residents in properly deposing of unused medications,” Ciambrone said.

Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication, Wilson said.