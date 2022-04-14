People react to a Jersey Shore icon coming to Citizens Bank Park

OCEAN CITY — With Phillies fans having gotten their first taste of Manco & Manco pizza at the ballpark last week, people down the shore are weighing in on what they think of the Jersey Shore staple’s new location in South Philadelphia.

Manco & Manco Pizza opened a location in Citizens Bank Park on Friday. Striking up a sponsorship deal with the team and Aramark in October, the family-owned business is now the official pizza of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The new store is located in Ashburn Alley and offers 12-inch pies to fans. The store also will offer hand-tossed, 18-inch pies to suites.

Darin Wagner had driven down from Lititz, Pennsylvania, in Lancaster County to Ocean City for the weekend. A box of Manco & Manco in hand, he said he thought the store would be a great addition to the ballpark, celebrating the classic nature of the pizza.

“I just love it,” Wagner said. “It’s just tradition, really.”

Manco & Manco has four locations in addition to the one at Citizens Bank Park. Three are on the Boardwalk, and the fourth, branded Manco & Manco Pizza Too, is in the Ocean Heights Shopping Center in Somers Point.

The flagship parlor at Ninth street and the Boardwalk underwent major renovations and expanded its menu in 2017.

Anthony Mackrone and Vincent Manco, cousins from Trenton, founded the pizzeria on the Ocean City Boardwalk in the summer of 1956 as Mack & Manco pizza. The duo opened a second Ocean City location several years later and a third in the 1980s.

Members of the Manco family bought out the Mack side of the business in June 2011. They announced the buyout and the resultant name change six months later in December 2011.

The once eponymous Mack family continued to operate several pizza parlors at the Jersey Shore, including Mack’s Pizza in Wildwood.

While most of the passersby on the Boardwalk who spoke to The Press of Atlantic City said they were happy about the new Manco & Manco at Citizens Bank Park, others were not as enthused.

Andrea Reinert, of Philadelphia, was at the Boardwalk with some of her children during spring break. She said she thought Manco & Manco is going to do “very well” at Citizens Bank Park, but that she associated Manco & Manco more with the Ocean City Boardwalk than with going to South Philadelphia to watch the Phillies.

She said she preferred Three Brothers Pizza as the large pies they sold were needed for her large family, which includes 16 children.

Tina Boylan, of Ocean City, said she thought the pizza would introduce variety, standing out from more traditional ballpark fare.

“It brings something a little different to the stadium,” Boylan said. “I think it’s great, a great opportunity for (Manco & Manco), a great opportunity for a lot of people to experience their pizza.”

“And it’s another good reason to go to a Phillies game, I think,” added Corin Roman, a Philadelphian who was walking the Boardwalk with Boylan.

Vigilius Amanze, who is living in Linwood and only recently came to the United States from Nigeria, was accompanying Boylan and Roman. He said he had never had Manco & Manco pizza before and that he was excited to try it.

“I’ll be curious to know if it tastes the same,” Roman said of the pizza that will be sold at Citizens Bank Park.

Manco & Manco co-owner Chuck Bangle, who married Vincent Manco’s granddaughter Mary, previously told The Press of Atlantic City he and his colleagues have worked to ensure there is no drop-off in quality between what’s available on the Boardwalk and what can be found in the ballpark 80 miles west. He said the new location would further the pizzeria’s expansion plans.

Marti Patterson and Dawn Gehrke agreed that the Manco & Manco shop would be a draw to the ballpark, just as it was a draw to the Boardwalk.

“People come specifically to this boardwalk to eat the pizza, and they’ll go the park to do the same,” said Gehrke, of West Deptford, Gloucester County.

Aramark General Manager Kevin Tedesco previously said bringing Manco & Manco to Ashburn Alley would help enhance the park’s local atmosphere. He said the brand was one many Phillies fans were familiar with and was one that “touches your soul.”

