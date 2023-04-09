ATLANTIC CITY — Brian McCullough has seen many well-dressed people for Easter over nearly four decades.

He was looking pretty sharp himself, sporting a bright yellow sports coat, green argyle pants and a straw hat. But his outfit wasn't up for competition Sunday afternoon.

Showboat Atlantic City hosted the resort's 147th annual Easter Promenade, which McCullough hosted for the past 35 years. It was the first year Showboat hosted the event, with hopes of building back the longtime city tradition.

"It's basically a city promotion, and (Showboat) was kind enough to sponsor it this year," McCollough said.

The event featured adults dressed in their Sunday best, and even some flashy bonnets.

There were six categories, and the judging was done by Miss Black America 2017 Brittney Lewis, executive director of the Miss NJ Scholarship Program David Holtzman and city Director of Special Events Sheila Harvey. Augostina Mallous, the 2022 Miss New Jersey winner from Cape May, greeted the crowd and helped run the show, along with Showboat vice president of marketing Josh Allison.

The winners were Andrew Palmentieri (Best Dressed Man), Jeanie Armstrong (Best Dressed Woman), Lynn McDowell (Best Dressed Senior), Jamie Hewitt (Best Hat), and Ron and Barb Challender (Best Couple). There was a category for nine 2023 Miss New Jersey candidates onstage as well, and Miss Cape Shores Victoria Mozitis won.

Prizes included overnight stays at Showboat and tickets to the new ISLAND Waterpark set to open this year.

Children also competed nearby at Steel Pier but walked in the promenade before the judging.

Those who wanted to show off their outfits started in the main lobby and walked down the main corridor past the Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar and its electric go-kart raceway. They made their way out to the Boardwalk before looping back inside. The Easter bunny led the promenade as onlookers stopped to check out the outfits.

"Over the past years, people have cut it up and done some parts like best-dressed kids or certain things here and there," Allison said. "But we're trying to accomplish the whole parade back in a sense, walking through our concourse and out to the Boardwalk and bringing it back in for a pageant for adults."

The promenade and fashion contests have been a longtime tradition in Atlantic City, taking place primarily on the Boardwalk.

"We used to do it on Palm Sunday, and Palm Sunday was always the best dressed and Easter Sunday was for the best hat or bonnet," McCullough said.

Tropicana Atlantic City and Bally's Atlantic City have previously hosted the event, McCullough said. It used to also be held at Brighton Park and in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall at Kennedy Plaza.

Sunday's festivities also included two Easter egg hunts inside the former casino. Allison said hundreds of kids participated, scooping up 12,000 Easter eggs. The entire event, including a brunch, was free.

Allison said Showboat is hoping to bring the promenade back to its glory.

"As we expand it, hopefully people get to know that calendar of events of Showboat," Allison said.

Lindsey, 37, and Brian Lemchak, 40, saw the event advertised and wanted to bring their 3-year-old daughter, Holly. The family from Philadelphia, who also own a home in Atlantic City, enjoyed getting to see the Miss New Jersey candidates.

"It feels really much like the old school Atlantic City Boardwalk feel. We definitely don't get that a lot in Philly," Lindsey Lemchak said.

Holly was excited to meet the Easter bunny. "He was so funny!" she said.

Hewitt, 37, was there with Mercedes Cottman, 10, both from Pleasantville, sporting their biggest and best Easter bonnets. Hewitt, who made her own hat to look like a carousel, took home the top prize, and Cottman hoped to do the same over at Steel Pier.

"I'm having a lot of fun," said Cottman, who has been entering her bonnets in competition since she was about 2 or 3 years old.

Palmentieri, 68, of Northfield, was in a crisp, white suit with a purple shirt. He said he was glad to see this event continue at Showboat, especially seeing families involved in the promenade.

He remembers the event being held at Steel Pier and how the pier would open around Eastertime when he was a kid.

He's grateful Showboat decided to sponsor the event and hopes it's a sign of more sunny days for the resort.

"I'm glad there's a level of optimism that Showboat has shared, and hopefully the city is moving in the right direction," Palmentieri said. "And I look forward to better days in Atlantic City."

GALLERY: 147th Atlantic City Easter Promenade at Showboat