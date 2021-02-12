People endure below freezing temperatures for a slice of Sam's Pizza in Wildwood

Dereck Perdomo, 21, and his girlfriend, Haley Sparta, 19, of Cape May Court House, said they come to Sam’s every year on opening day. Perdomo said his usual order is a plain pie with birch beer on the side. The key to making Sam’s the best pizza on the Jersey Shore, according to Perdomo and Sparta, is the sauce.

Candace Ferrari, 26, of Wildwood, said she always comes to Sam's, but Friday was her first time getting a slice on opening day. She was so excited, she posed in front of the pizzeria wearing a Sam's T-shirt as her boyfriend snapped a photo.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam's is still thriving and following protocols to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Employees are required to wear a mask, get regular temperature checks, wash their hands and make sure every precaution is taken before the start of every shift.

Zuccarello said Sam's is only open on the weekends for now, and is not open for indoor dining yet. He said opening at 35% capacity, as is currently allowed under state orders, would only make their customers wait longer.

"When the weather gets warmer, outdoor dining will be a possibility, but hopefully, once Gov. Murphy allows dining at 50% capacity, we'll be able to open our doors so customers can sit down and indulge in a hot slice," Zuccarello said.