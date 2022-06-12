People advocate for more gun control at March for Our Lives rally in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Dave Lipshultz was one of the many people on the Boardwalk Saturday afternoon who were advocating against gun violence and for better gun control laws at the March for Our Lives.

The rally was hosted by March for Our Lives, a nonprofit that advocates against gun violence, while helping people with voter registration and other things affiliated with stopping gun violence.

With 254 mass shootings in the past year across the United States, including the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that killed 19 children and two teachers, and another last weekend in Philadelphia that left three people dead and 11 others injured, Lipshultz has had enough.

“Nineteen kids is enough. Call your local representatives. Enough,” said Lipshultz to people passing as he walked with dozens of others who want stricter gun control laws.

Other chants that people marching hollered to the people walking on the Boardwalk included “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” and “19 kids, 2 teachers!”

“We’re a bunch of people communicating one idea to passersby or anyone willing to listen,” said Sophia Milone, a student at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus. Milone said she was tired of seeing her voice, as well as the voices of her peers and other gun control advocates, being dismissed.

Atlantic City was one of 450 cities around the nation that participated in March for Our Lives rallies Saturday. Demonstrators also marched over the Route 52 causeway in Ocean City.

Patricia Hearey, of Camden County, attended the Atlantic City march because she couldn’t make the organization’s larger rally in Washington, D.C., because her two sisters couldn’t make it.

“Gun control impacts everyone. Other countries have guns and mental health issues, but they don’t have as many deaths and mass shootings like we do,” Hearey said.

Other organizations at the event included the Atlantic County Education Association and the National Education Association.

“The effects of gun violence plagues everyone, especially the urban environment,” said Brenda Brathwaite, vice president of the Atlantic County Education Association and the National Education Association’s director for New Jersey.

Many at the event shared their opinions about how gun control could be modified to prevent further violence. They agreed that New Jersey’s gun laws were a step closer in the right direction, although other states and the federal government have to meet that level of restriction for things to improve across the board, they said.

“Nineteen kids dead in Texas should be enough to give us some sort of actions to get rid of these death machines,” said Lipshultz, who is also an attorney.

Others agreed that background checks, reaching out to local and state representatives with their input on gun control, and having safe storage laws would also help reduce mass shootings.

“Just like they have caps on medicine to protect babies, they can make guns safer,” Hearey said.

