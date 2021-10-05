Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering father, father's girlfriend in Surf City

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father's girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced Tuesday.
The woman, Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, has been charged with killing her father, John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and his girlfriend Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester.
At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Surf City Police Department responded to a residence on North 7th Street to conduct a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy and it was "readily apparent," they were deceased and suffered multiple obvious stab wounds, police said.
Police believe Enders and Pitoy were killed on or around Sept. 29.
An autopsy performed on Enders on Monday determined his cause of death to be multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy for Pitoy is scheduled for Tuesday.
“The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” Ocean Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement Tuesday.
Heffernan was apprehended Monday by the Pennsylvania State Police at her home in Landenberg. Upon her return to New Jersey, she will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
"These detectives combed through the evidence to ultimately determine that Heffernan did, in fact, cause the deaths of Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” Billhimer said. “We were able to determine very early on in the investigation that there was no immediate danger to the public. From there, these detectives went to work doing their absolute best to solve these horrific crimes."
