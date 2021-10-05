Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering father, father's girlfriend in Surf City

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father's girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced Tuesday.

The woman, Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, has been charged with killing her father, John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and his girlfriend Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester.

At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Surf City Police Department responded to a residence on North 7th Street to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy and it was "readily apparent," they were deceased and suffered multiple obvious stab wounds, police said.

Police believe Enders and Pitoy were killed on or around Sept. 29.

An autopsy performed on Enders on Monday determined his cause of death to be multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy for Pitoy is scheduled for Tuesday.