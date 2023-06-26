AVALON – Alex Mann is on a mission, one that brought him to Borough Hall on Monday to take an oath of office as an honorary police officer.

Mann, 23, said he was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. Several years ago, he decided to try to reach out to police departments to help educate officers.

Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher said Mann has taught de-escalation techniques at several police academies, and helped officers better understand people with autism. Just by increasing police awareness, Christopher said, Mann is helping.

“I feel like they need to know, especially coming from a person on the spectrum, what it’s like and how they can help us feel as comfortable as possible,” Mann said.

For instance, someone on the autism spectrum who gets pulled over on the Garden State Parkway may react differently than other drivers, Mann said.

“Your lights are going, there are cars whizzing by at 70 miles an hour, that could be very overwhelming to a person on the spectrum,” Mann said.

Joined by his family, and wearing an Avalon police department uniform, Mann took the same oath as other officers, swearing to uphold the Constitution and the law.

Mann said he began his efforts in October of 2018. He was concerned about public attitudes toward police.

“I just decided I really wanted to get out there and start showing my support,” Mann said. His efforts included visits to departments, starting in Pennsylvania. He lives in Malvern, in Chester County, and has now visited departments in five states.

His first visit to Avalon was his 75th department, Christopher said. He said Mann reached out through email, and mentioned that the police in Stone Harbor gave him a tour in a police car, suggesting that Avalon may want to try to outdo its neighbor.

It worked. Christopher said he would not pass up an opportunity to try to one-up Stone Harbor. The initial Avalon visit included a ride on the department’s beach vehicle.

Mann now has a closet full of police uniforms, but he said this is the first time he has been sworn in as an honorary officer.

“Alex is an amazing person,” Crhistopher said. “His enthusiasm for law enforcement is inspiring. His accomplishments are remarkable, and he’s the reason that we’ve all come together today. It’s my honor to have Alex wear the Avalon police uniform.”

While Avalon is a small town in the winter, in summer, officers deal with a much larger population, including people from a variety of backgrounds from many different areas. Christopher said Mann’s efforts will help officers focus on de-escalation and keeping calm when interaction with any member of the public.

So far, Mann has visited 382 police departments.

“And I know he’s not even close to being finished,” Christopher said.