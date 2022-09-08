Pennsylvania man dies after being rescued in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man died after being rescued from the city's surf off the 12th Street beach Thursday afternoon.

The city's beach patrol responded to a call of distressed swimmer around 12:23 p.m.

Three lifeguards entered the water and rescued two men, Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, and his 21-year-old son, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said on Thursday afternoon.

EMTs performed CPR on Reilly before he was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, where he was pronounced dead.

First responders say Reilly's unidentified son entered the water to help his father, then began to struggle in the waves himself, Bergen said.

Strong northeast winds caused a rough surf on Thursday, Bergen said.

The beach was unguarded when both men entered the water, Bergen said.