Pennsylvania man charged with sexually assaulting child in Cape May County

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old New Jersey boy over the course of several months, including in Cape May County, State Police said Thursday.
After detectives launched an investigation in March, Jonathan W. Hiddeman, 30, of Prospect Park, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to State Police, the alleged acts, which occurred in Cape May and Camden counties, began in September 2019 and lasted through February 2020.
Hiddeman was arrested June 25 and sent to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thorton, Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey.
