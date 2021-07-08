 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania man charged with sexually assaulting child in Cape May County
0 comments

Pennsylvania man charged with sexually assaulting child in Cape May County

{{featured_button_text}}

The threats for tornado can bring fear. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that while we all need to vigiling for one, only a small few ever actually see one.

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old New Jersey boy over the course of several months, including in Cape May County, State Police said Thursday.

After detectives launched an investigation in March, Jonathan W. Hiddeman, 30, of Prospect Park, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to State Police, the alleged acts, which occurred in Cape May and Camden counties, began in September 2019 and lasted through February 2020.

Hiddeman was arrested June 25 and sent to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thorton, Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News