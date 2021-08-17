 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder in Seaside Heights shooting
Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder in Seaside Heights shooting

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for his involvement in a Monday morning shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Jose Serrano-Robles, 43, of Lebanon, Penn., has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess weapons. 

The charges stem from an incident that began about 2 a.m. Monday, when Seaside Heights police responded to a report of gunshots at the La Fontana Motel on Grant Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and is reported to be in stable condition, Billhimer said in a news release.

Investigators found that the victim and Serrano-Robles were sharing a room at the motel. Officers learned that Serrano-Robles shot the victim then fled the area, Billhimer said.

A search of the room yielded two handguns.

Serrano-Robles was found at the Toms River bus station, where he was taken into custody. He is being held at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

