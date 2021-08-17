Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder in Seaside Heights shooting

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for his involvement in a Monday morning shooting, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Jose Serrano-Robles, 43, of Lebanon, Penn., has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess weapons.
The charges stem from an incident that began about 2 a.m. Monday, when Seaside Heights police responded to a report of gunshots at the La Fontana Motel on Grant Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and is reported to be in stable condition, Billhimer said in a news release.
Investigators found that the victim and Serrano-Robles were sharing a room at the motel. Officers learned that Serrano-Robles shot the victim then fled the area, Billhimer said.
A search of the room yielded two handguns.
Serrano-Robles was found at the Toms River bus station, where he was taken into custody. He is being held at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.