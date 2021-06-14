 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania man arrested at Lower Township beach on weapon, drug charges
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with weapon and drug offenses Saturday afternoon at Higbee Beach, the Lower Township Police Department announced Monday.

Around 2:24 p.m., police were called to the beach after reports came in of a suspicious man walking around the area with a handgun and a hatchet in his waistband, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to located the man, Nelson P. Delisa, 38, of Levittown, Pennsylvania and arrested him without incident. 

Both the hatchet and the firearm, which was revealed to be a pellet gun, were safely recovered from the parking lot.

Delisa has been charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession and distribution of hypodermic syringes, police said.

Delisa was released on a summons and is pending a future court date.

