Pennsylvania man, 23, killed in Strathmere crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
The crash happened at 2:27 a.m., police said, on County Route 619 (Commonwealth Avenue) when a Lexus SUV traveling north hit eight parked cars near Tecumseh Avenue and then overturned, coming to rest on Webster Avenue.
Rear seat passenger Trevor Hirsch, 23, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, was killed, police said.
Driver Nicholas Hirsch, 23, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, sustained minor injuries and front seat passenger Ryan Hirsch, 21, of Coopersburg, was seriously injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
