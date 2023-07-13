MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania woman was killed when an oncoming car crashed into the vehicle she was riding in on Route 347, State Police said Thursday.
At 2:18 p.m. July 7, a northbound BMW X3 crossed the road's centerline near milepost 3.1, sideswiping a Mitsubishi Outlander before hitting a Honda CRV head on, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The Honda's front-seat passenger, Nina Giannuario, 96, of Brookhaven, sustained fatal injuries. Both the Honda and BMW drivers sustained moderate injuries, Curry said.
The Mitsubishi's driver did not report injuries.
A four-hour road closure resulted in moderate traffic build-up, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.