 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrians stop at Trump Plaza to capture its final moments standing
0 comments
featured

Pedestrians stop at Trump Plaza to capture its final moments standing

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Luz Seppulveda said the demolition of the building once known as Trump Plaza has been a sad thing to witness over time.

The former Plaza employee — a cashier there for 21 years — stopped by her old job Tuesday to take photos from the street before the building's scheduled implosion Wednesday morning.

The photos will be a lasting memory for the place that gave her so much.

"This casino gave me my house and one apartment," said Seppulveda, a Northfield resident. "Thank you, God."

The implosion is set to take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Like Seppulveda, many pedestrians stopped on Columbia Place and Pacific Avenue for their final photo opportunities. The occasional driver even slowed down in traffic to let his or her passenger snap one on the go.

Jackie Ziegler and Tom Marron came down from New York City with their son, 8-year-old Christopher, to get another glimpse of history. The couple was also on the beach for the 2007 demolition of Sands Casino Hotel. To them, there was a certain poetry about the whole situation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The building's coming down (and Trump) went down," Marron said in reference to Trump's loss in the 2020 Presidential Election, "and everything that goes with it. The poetry."

Construction workers and police officers were busy in the surrounding area Tuesday afternoon. The workers remained on the site to make final preparations before the blast, and officers dropped off barricades to be set up along the perimeter of the exclusion zone.

All pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be prohibited within the exclusion zone between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, Pacific Avenue will be closed between Georgia and Arkansas avenues, as will the Boardwalk between those same avenues. Between Atlantic and Pacific avenues, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri and Arkansas avenues will be closed. Columbia Place, the road adjacent to the site, will also be closed. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction within a half mile of the site 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Even without the name attached to the building, Marron said the event is just a fascinating thing to watch in person.

"It's quite a spectacle," he said. "That's (around) a 40-story building. Watching it come down in a matter of seconds... and percussion from the explosion goes right through you."

Though the city has emphasized that the demolition is solely a matter of public safety and not related to Trump's presidency in any way, it hasn't prevented members of the community from connecting the two regardless. Seppulveda, however, will simply miss the place that reliably provided for her in its prime.

"It was very nice," she said. "When (Trump's casinos) were here, the city was very good and very busy," Seppulveda said. "The city looked different."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News