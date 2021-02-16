Pedestrians stop at Trump Plaza to capture its final moments standing

ATLANTIC CITY — Luz Seppulveda said the demolition of the building once known as Trump Plaza has been a sad thing to witness over time.

The former Plaza employee — a cashier there for 21 years — stopped by her old job Tuesday to take photos from the street before the building's scheduled implosion Wednesday morning.

The photos will be a lasting memory for the place that gave her so much.

"This casino gave me my house and one apartment," said Seppulveda, a Northfield resident. "Thank you, God."

The implosion is set to take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Like Seppulveda, many pedestrians stopped on Columbia Place and Pacific Avenue for their final photo opportunities. The occasional driver even slowed down in traffic to let his or her passenger snap one on the go.

Jackie Ziegler and Tom Marron came down from New York City with their son, 8-year-old Christopher, to get another glimpse of history. The couple was also on the beach for the 2007 demolition of Sands Casino Hotel. To them, there was a certain poetry about the whole situation.

"The building's coming down (and Trump) went down," Marron said in reference to Trump's loss in the 2020 Presidential Election, "and everything that goes with it. The poetry."