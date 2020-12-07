 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City
Pedestrian struck, killed on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—One man is dead after attempting to cross the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township on Sunday night, police said.

At 8 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jesse Oliver-Logan, 26, of the township. Oliver-Logan was traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike when Pedro Silva, 44, was walking across the Black Horse Pike near the intersection of Palermo Avenue and walked directly into the travel lane. Silva was struck by the jeep in the outside travel lane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Oliver-Logan sustained any injuries.

Traffic was detoured for about 5 hours and the crash remains under investigation.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

