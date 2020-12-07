Pedestrian struck, killed on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—One man is dead after attempting to cross the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township on Sunday night, police said.
Support Local Journalism
At 8 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jesse Oliver-Logan, 26, of the township. Oliver-Logan was traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike when Pedro Silva, 44, was walking across the Black Horse Pike near the intersection of Palermo Avenue and walked directly into the travel lane. Silva was struck by the jeep in the outside travel lane and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear if Oliver-Logan sustained any injuries.
Traffic was detoured for about 5 hours and the crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.