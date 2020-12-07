Pedestrian struck, killed on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—One man is dead after attempting to cross the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township on Sunday night, police said.

At 8 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jesse Oliver-Logan, 26, of the township. Oliver-Logan was traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike when Pedro Silva, 44, was walking across the Black Horse Pike near the intersection of Palermo Avenue and walked directly into the travel lane. Silva was struck by the jeep in the outside travel lane and was pronounced dead at the scene.