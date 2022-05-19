Pedestrian struck by car in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Route 40 and Cantillion Boulevard Thursday morning, police said.
The police department was called to the intersection around 7:10 a.m. Officers determined a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 32-year-old Andrew Vitale, of Port Norris, struck Michael Peterson, 49, police said.
Officers determined Peterson was walking north on Cantillion Boulevard and attempted to cross Route 40 against the traffic signal when Vitale's car struck him, police said.
Peterson was seriously injured in the crash and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Vitale, who was his vehicle's only occupant, was uninjured, police said.
The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, Atlantic County Corrections, AtlantiCare paramedics and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted authorities on scene, police said.
