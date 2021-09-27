 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck and killed on the Black Horse Pike
Pedestrian struck and killed on the Black Horse Pike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – An Egg Harbor Township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike Monday morning.

Egg Harbor Township Police said the driver disregarded a red light.

“The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending,” police said in a prepared statement.

Anthony Swezeny, 33, of Egg Harbor Township tried to cross the four-lane road from the north side when he was struck by a 2003 Honda CRV driven by Michael Doyle, 31, of Tuckerton.

According to information released by police on Monday, Doyle was heading east when he failed to stop at the red light. Swezeny sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda also hit a 2021 Chevy van driven by Joseph Avellino, 59, from Egg Harbor Township. He was crossing the Black Horse Pike heading south on English Creek when the collision occurred.

Doyle and his passenger, Brittney Trapp, 28, of Tuckerton, were also injured and were treated at the scene by AtlantiCare paramedics and the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad and transported to AtlantiCare City Division.

The Black Horse Pike was shut down and detoured for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared,

Sgt. Larry Graham, Officers Robert Moran and Officer Benjamin Kollman of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office assisted in the investigation.

