ATLANTIC CITY — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Atlantic City.

Thomas Kovsh, 29, was pushing a bicycle in the eastbound lane of Atlantic Avenue at the intersection of Michigan Avenue about 3:15 a.m., police said. A vehicle also traveling eastbound swerved to miss Kovsh. 

According to the police, behind that vehicle was a Toyota driven by Murray Kanter, 24, of Ventnor. Kanter struck Kovsh in the roadway and immediately stopped.

Police arrived to find Kovsh suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information can contact City Police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

