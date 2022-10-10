Pedestrian killed on Bayshore Road in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP – A 42-year-old man was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Bayshore Road Saturday night, according to police.

Eric J. Sloan, 42, a resident of the Villas section of the township, was crossing Bayshore Road at 8:28 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape that was heading south, police.

A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that the pedestrian sustained severe injuries, according to information released by the Lower Township Police on Monday.

Sloan was treated for life threatening injuries but died at the scene, police reported.

Police, the Cape May County Medical Examiner’s office, Lower Township detectives, members of the Villas fire company, AtlantiCare MICU Medic 9 Unit, and Inspira EMS responded to the scene, according to police.

The announcement on Monday did not identify the driver, or indicate if any charges had been filed or were expected.

“This is currently an open and ongoing investigation,” police said in an email on Monday. “Anyone with additional information regarding this crash can contact the Lower Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-886-1619 ext. 156.”