Pedestrian killed on Bayshore Road in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP – A 42-year-old man was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Bayshore Road Saturday night, according to police.
Eric J. Sloan, 42, a resident of the Villas section of the township, was crossing Bayshore Road at 8:28 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape that was heading south, police.
A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that the pedestrian sustained severe injuries, according to information released by the Lower Township Police on Monday.
Sloan was treated for life threatening injuries but died at the scene, police reported.
Police, the Cape May County Medical Examiner’s office, Lower Township detectives, members of the Villas fire company, AtlantiCare MICU Medic 9 Unit, and Inspira EMS responded to the scene, according to police.
People are also reading…
The announcement on Monday did not identify the driver, or indicate if any charges had been filed or were expected.
“This is currently an open and ongoing investigation,” police said in an email on Monday. “Anyone with additional information regarding this crash can contact the Lower Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-886-1619 ext. 156.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.