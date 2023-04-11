TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while crossing the road on Monday, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Toms River Township Police Department responded to the area of Whitesville Road and Jumping Brook Drive at approximately 8:45 p.m.
An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Toms River police identified that Howard Dasheff, 67, was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro being operated by Scott McIvor Jr., 22, of Jackson.
Dasheff was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was later died due to his injuries.
McIvor was not injured. He remained on the scene and showed no outward signs of impairment, said the Prosecutor's Office.
People are also reading…
The incident is still being investigated.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.