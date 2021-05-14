Pedestrian killed in Lower Township crash

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May Beach man was killed Thursday after being struck by a car while crossing the street, Lower Township police said Friday.
At 2:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and discovered that John M. Baldwin Jr., 65, had been struck by a 2013 Ford Escape as he crossed Bay Drive on foot.
Baldwin was treated at the scene but died, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office, Town Bank and Villas volunteer fire companies, AtlantiCare paramedics and Lower Township EMS assisted.
