Pedestrian killed in Hamilton Township accident

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania woman was killed crossing the street when a township man hit her with his car Saturday evening, police said.
Hernan Lopez, 53, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Millville Avenue near milepost 27.4 around 7:58 p.m. when he struck Heather L. Gerevics, police said.
Gerevics, 36, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lopez was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened. No other injuries were reported, police said.
Police say Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue when she was struck.
Traffic was redirected around the area for about two hours while the crash was investigated and debris removed, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Any witnesses should contact Detective Greg Blose of Officer Jim Jacobi by calling township police at 609-625-2700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
