Pedestrian killed by car strike on Atlantic City Expressway

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man trying to cross the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck by an oncoming car Tuesday evening.
State Police responded to milepost 3 on the expressway's eastbound side at 5:33 p.m. They found Roland T. Marshall, 66, was struck by a Mercedes Benz C-Class, Trooper Charles Marchan said Wednesday.
A preliminary investigation found Marshall tried to cross the eastbound roadway from south to north when he was hit, Marchan said.
The crash was still under investigation Wednesday.
— Eric Conklin
