Pedestrian killed by car in Somers Point ID'd

SOMERS POINT — Police have identified the pedestrian fatally injured in a car crash last weekend as 54-year-old Frank Molter, city police Chief Robert Somers said on Thursday.
Molter, 54, a city resident, was crossing Route 52 near the Economy Inn & Suites hotel on Saturday night when he was struck by a car driven by a Mount Laurel woman, police previously said.
Molter was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he died from his injuries.
Both the woman and her passenger sustained minor injuries.
Neither speed nor impairment were suspected of causing the crash.
