 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian from Pennsylvania killed in Hamilton Township crash

  • 0
Carousel Icon Vehicle Crash
Press illustration

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania woman was killed when a township man hit her with his car while driving on Saturday evening.

Hernan Lopez, 53, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Millville Avenue near milepost 27.4 when shortly before 7:58 p.m., he struck Heather L. Gerevics, police said on Sunday.

Gerevics, 36, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police say Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue when she was struck by Lopez's car.

People are also reading…

Traffic was redirected around the area for about two hours while the crash was investigated and debris removed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses should contact Detective Greg Blose of Officer Jim Jacobi by calling township police at 609-625-2700.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds the more narcissistic a president, the more war they are likely to wage

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News