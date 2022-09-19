Pedestrian from Pennsylvania killed in Hamilton Township crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania woman was killed when a township man hit her with his car while driving on Saturday evening.

Hernan Lopez, 53, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Millville Avenue near milepost 27.4 when shortly before 7:58 p.m., he struck Heather L. Gerevics, police said on Sunday.

Gerevics, 36, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police say Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue when she was struck by Lopez's car.

Traffic was redirected around the area for about two hours while the crash was investigated and debris removed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses should contact Detective Greg Blose of Officer Jim Jacobi by calling township police at 609-625-2700.