Pedestrian fatally injured by car on Route 40, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A pedestrian died at the hospital after being struck by a car while walking on Route 40 in Atlantic City Wednesday night, police said.
The crash was reported minutes before 11 p.m at milepost 62.2 eastbound, near the Atlantic City Expressway. Two off-duty city police officers, Danny Rodriquez and Ivaylo Penchev, were reporting for their shifts when they saw the man, who remains unidentified, lying in the roadway. The pair immediately began CPR, police said.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was eventually pronounced dead, police said.
An investigation determined the man was crossing the highway when he was struck by at least one vehicle, driven by 23-year-old city resident Laquay Reynolds. Police are investigating if a second vehicle struck the man before leaving the crash scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by city police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officers Tyler Daily or Joseph Bereheiko, of the city police department's Accident Investigations Section, at 609-347-5744. Anonymous texts can be sent to sent to tip411 (847411), beginning with ACPD.
