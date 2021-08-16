Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A 21-year-old woman died of her injuries after being struck by a car at 26th Street and West Avenue on Wednesday.

Katherine Lux, 21, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, was struck by a vehicle driven by Wilfredo Latimer, 44, of Egg Harbor Township.

No charges have been filed, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman.

“The full circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” said Sutherland in a prepared statement.

According to details released by the prosecutor’s office, Lux was struck at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 11. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. She died on the afternoon of Aug. 13.

An autopsy was completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The preliminary investigation indicates that Lux died of injuries sustained in the accident.

“She was a beautiful lovely young woman. Please slow down and hug your kids tonight,” her father, Rob Lux, posted to a social media page discussing summer traffic safety in the town.

The comment received an outpouring of sympathy, with multiple people expressing their condolences to the family or discussing their own history with traffic accidents.

