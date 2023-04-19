A detour will be in effect Thursday and Friday in the eastbound lane of Old Tilton Road between Hingston Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Route 9 in Pleasantville from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for paving work, Atlantic County officials said.
Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.