Paving to start Wednesday on Ventnor's Wellington Avenue
Paving to start Wednesday on Ventnor's Wellington Avenue

VENTNOR — The paving of Wellington Avenue is scheduled to start Wednesday, a temporary repair that will allow traffic to drive down the street weeks after a sewer main leak blocked a section of the road in Ventnor Heights, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Tuesday.

ACUA contractors are working to end the current detour and reopen the closed section of Wellington as soon as possible, ACUA spokesperson Amy Menzel said in a statement.

Final resurfacing will take place in the fall, once the work has had time to settle and a full evaluation of the roadway has been conducted, Menzel said.

The sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington was first reported Feb. 21.

Cleaning efforts are continuing this week in the section of Wellington where the sewer main was repaired, Menzel said. Cleaning was conducted in storm sewers and on side streets. An ACUA street sweeper has been on site to clear debris.

Water samples were taken Tuesday, and results will be shared when they are made available Wednesday afternoon, Menzel said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

