Portions of Bayshore and Norbury's Landing roads will be resurfaced in Middle and Lower townships beginning Monday night, Cape May County officials said.

The project will include:

Full-width paving of Bayshore Road from 300 feet north of Eldredge Avenue to Route 47.

Full-width paving of Norbury's Landing from Bayshore Road to Delaware Avenue.

Southbound lane and shoulder of Bayshore Road from Eldredge Avenue to Miami Avenue in Lower Township.

Paving will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. next Monday through Friday and the middle portion of the week of June 26. No work will be done on the weekend.

One lane of travel will be available northbound along Bayshore Road. During active work, southbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Traffic heading south on Route 47 and wishing to access Bayshore Road southbound will detour to Fulling Mill Road and then back to Bayshore.

Residents will have access to their homes, and local traffic will be maintained using flaggers, officials said.

Resurfacing on Norbury's Landing Road will occur under a lane shift using flaggers, officials added.

People should expect traffic delays and are urged to avoid the area during the paving operation. Drivers are also urged to proceed slowly and with caution during the nighttime work.

Jackson Street/Lafayette Street project

The county will conclude the final resurfacing of the phase 1 Jackson Street/Lafayette Street roadway improvement project Monday in Cape May.

On Monday, resurfacing will commence along Jackson Street toward Lafayette Street and end about 100 feet north of the intersection. The operation will begin at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Striping of the road will happen Tuesday and should be completed during the day.

Jackson Street will be closed to through traffic. Those traveling north from Broadway will detour at West Perry Street and continue to Beach Avenue, where they can proceed north. Lafayette Street can be accessed via Madison Avenue or by continuing north on Beach Avenue.

Those traveling south along Lafayette Street will be detoured at Ocean Street east to Beach Avenue, where they can continue south. Local traffic will be maintained, and businesses will be accessible. Delays are expected and access will be limited, officials said.

Shore Road, Linwood

Starting Monday and continuing on weekdays until further notice, a partial detour will be in effect on Shore Road in Linwood between Patcong and Garfield avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work by New Jersey American Water, Atlantic County officials said.

Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site.