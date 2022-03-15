Paving project in Dennis Township to divert traffic starting Thursday

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Cape May County is advising motorists to avoid a section of Fidler Road starting Thursday due to a paving project.
The section of the road from Dennisville-Petersburg Road to north of Fiddler Hill Road approaching Webster Avenue will be paved. Over the course of four or five days, a contractor will mill the roadway and install a new asphalt surface.
Southbound traffic will be maintained during the project, but northbound traffic will be detoured at either Dennisville-Petersburg Road or at Fiddler Hill Road to Woodbine Oceanview Road, depending on where the paving operations will be active.
Two-way traffic will resume every night and on weekends until the project is completed, and local residents and emergency services will have access during the entire project.
The project is part of the county's maintenance paving contract that began Feb. 28.
