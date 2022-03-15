 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paving project in Dennis Township to divert traffic starting Thursday

  • 0
Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Cape May County is advising motorists to avoid a section of Fidler Road starting Thursday due to a paving project.

The section of the road from Dennisville-Petersburg Road to north of Fiddler Hill Road approaching Webster Avenue will be paved. Over the course of four or five days, a contractor will mill the roadway and install a new asphalt surface.

Southbound traffic will be maintained during the project, but northbound traffic will be detoured at either Dennisville-Petersburg Road or at Fiddler Hill Road to Woodbine Oceanview Road, depending on where the paving operations will be active.

Two-way traffic will resume every night and on weekends until the project is completed, and local residents and emergency services will have access during the entire project. 

The project is part of the county's maintenance paving contract that began Feb. 28. 

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv nurses care for stranded children at improvised surrogacy center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News