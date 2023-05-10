UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township engineer Paul Dietrich, who played a role in decades' worth of township decisions, has resigned.
He spent 24 years as the township engineer, also serving as the engineer for the township Planning Board. Dietrich said Wednesday his resignation has been accepted and he will be done at the end of June.
Dietrich said he has accepted a job in another community but declined to say where before the offer becomes official.
“Paul Dietrich has given us a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Mayor Jay Newman said Wednesday, adding Dietrich served the township well.
Dietrich, a resident of Ocean City, has been a full-time township employee for about 20 years. He said he believes he was the longest continuous township engineer since at least the 1960s.
Dietrich makes a little over $120,000 a year with the township.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
