'Pathway to peace' planned for Pleasantville bike route

PLEASANTVILLE — One community group is looking to put Pleasantville on the path to a brighter future.

Muh’s Garden of Life, an organization dedicated to community healing and anti-violence initiatives, has unveiled plans to rejuvenate the Pleasantville portion of the Pleasantville-Somers Point bicycle route with a "pathway to peace."

The project is being designed to provide young people with a safe place for outdoor activities, to stoke interest in art and reduce violence.

Stephen Head, a founder of Muh’s Garden of Life, delivered a presentation about the plans to City Council at its July 6 meeting.

The path would be painted in vibrant colors and be lined with lit sculptures of flowers and trees, Head said. It would also include games such as hopscotch, as well as a selection of inspirational quotes. The group Create 48 will do much of the artwork for the bike path, while volunteers from Pleasantville Public Schools and across the city will also help with the project.

“I want to make it look like ‘Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Avatar,’ everything that made you happy,” Head said.

He said he hopes the path would empower the city, inspiring residents and their families as they go about their lives.

“I want the colors to bounce off you, so you have gasoline for life to start your day, in the middle of the day, end of your day,” Head said.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said at the meeting that she had heard of Muh’s Garden of Life projects in Atlantic City. She said the city and the group had originally considered creating a new garden but decided to opt for the bike path project. With the path running from Absecon to Somers Point, the new project, Peyton said, would highlight Pleasantville’s identity and character to passersby while building community pride.

“There’s no signage, there’s no difference other than probably the size of the homes that indicate that you’re coming into Pleasantville,” Peyton said of the current state of the bike path. “So we wanted to create our own signature.”

Peyton said it would complement the murals that were painted near the bike path through the Neighborhood Preservation Program run by the state Department of Community Affairs.

“We could piggyback off of those murals and create ground murals now, where the kids can come in or anybody who’s walking can come in and just really be revived through art,” Peyton said.

Muh’s Garden of Life opened its namesake garden in Atlantic City in July 2021 in the courtyard of the Atlantic Villas Apartments. Anaija Head, Stephen’s niece and a landscape-architecture student at Virginia Tech, designed the garden. Its location was chosen in honor of the late Mustafa Bundy-Head, Stephen’s brother and Anaija’s father, who was killed in an act of gun violence in 2009. The garden and organization itself are named after Mustafa.

More than 600 people signed a petition circulated by Stephen Head in favor of the Atlantic City project, many of whom had seen loved ones die from addiction, illness or violence.

Head sees the bike path project as something that could reduce violence in the city. He added it would complement his other efforts, including his work to fundraise for people, and connect them with opportunities for jobs or rehabilitation.

Council adopted a resolution July 6 entering into a memorandum of understanding with Muh’s Garden of Life for the bike path project. Head said Wednesday the project is set to get underway within the next 10 days. The group will do further designing and fundraising work over the course of the next year and will unveil parts of the plan in phases. The project will start along a portion of the bike path off the Black Horse Bike near Minos Bakery.

While acknowledging the enormity of the problems around violence, Head expressed faith that art projects like his could pave a path toward a solution.

“I would like to make Pleasantville mean what it says, and I think this bike path is a step toward it,” Head said. “My goal is to stop crime. I know it’s hard to do, but I believe flowers, colors, trees bring people together and then healing starts. I’m here to spread healing.”