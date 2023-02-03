EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A redevelopment project for the now defunct Patcong Farms is causing some residents to press the township for ways to ensure the health of the wildlife in the area.

Ellen Gregory and her daughter Ali McAllister, who have been trying to organize against the development, spoke at a Township Committee meeting Wednesday.

They stressed that they had no ill will towards the owner who decided to sell the property for development, but argued the township should not be expending its natural resources to bring in more residential projects.

The two are circulating a petition against the development.

“I’m just literally sick to my stomach thinking about this property going to yet another housing development,” Gregory said. “We all lived here (in the township) originally, I think, because we all liked the idea it was beautiful and natural and had a lot of open space and wildlife.”

The redevelopment plan would see Patcong Farms subdivided into 102 lots, according to township Planning Board records. The property would include 95 single-family homes, one to a lot, with the remaining seven lots dedicated to open space.

Of the seven open-space lots, five would be owned by a homeowners’ association. Two new lots, to be located, off a newly created intersection at Poplar Avenue and Bargaintown, Blackman and Steelmanville roads would be dedicated to Atlantic County. In total, just over half of the 56.65-acre site area will be kept as open space. The Planning Board considered this proposed subdivision at its meeting on Jan. 9. The applicant is listed as D.R. Horton Inc.

The property had been home to a farm land, greenhouses and a nursey, but has since fallen into disuse, according to a 2021 “Determination of Need” report.

Dilapidated buildings are scattered across overgrown land, with the site further marred by littered debris, abandoned vehicles and signs of vandalism.

Mayor Laura Pfrommer said she sympathized with Gregory and McAllister’s concern, but noted that the property was sold to a developer in a private sale that the township had no way of blocking.

“When somebody has a property they want to develop, they have a right to do it,” Pfrommer said.

Gregory and McAllister said they feared the project could damage the wildlife and become a burden on its neighbors and the township.

They said their principal concern was the impact the project would have on wildlife, threatening the fauna and flora that would displaced or harmed by any disruption to their ecosystem. The two said that bald eagles, peregrine falcons, ospreys and eastern box turtles they say are known to nest and live in the area.

The project, they said, could also damage Patcong Creek with runoff pollution, affecting the quality of the water and the ecosystem therein.

For humans, Gregory and McAllister said they concerned that 95 additional residential homes could overburden the Egg Harbor Township School District. They said the district would have to raise additional funds to support any new children and create an additional burden on taxpayers.

Township officials said Tuesday that the developer had agreed to extensive rehabilitation of the area.

According to Planning Board records, the property is to include 0.6 miles of 8-foot-wide walkways, a 200-square-foot overlook structure, playground equipment and a kayak launch site. Officials also noted that the developers would have to adhere to the standards set by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Coastal Area Facility Review Act, or CAFRA, which will help prevent runoff pollution into Patcong Creek. The redesigned intersection, they said, will also help ease traffic concerns.

Gregory and McAllister suggested that the township could have purchased the property itself, perhaps by seeking funds from the Green Acres program designed to promote conservation. They cited the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve as an example of the township protecting township land. Township officials said that applying for a grant large enough to fund such a purchase could have been a years-long process, too long a time frame for a property owner looking to sell. The increasing price of land further made it difficult for the township to acquire the property for conservation.

"We have empathy, we hear you," Deputy Mayor Joe Cafero said. “Believe me, if we could have gotten a $3 or $4 million grant, we would have gotten it."

James Pesce, a Democratic nominee for Township Committee in 2021, said after leaving the meeting that the the township should renew its efforts to keep residents informed of new developments that could impact the local ecosystem, while residents should embrace their civic duty and try to keep themselves informed.

He said vigilance about the local environment was particularly important given the threat posed by more frequent flooding, stronger storms and global warming.

The Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association and River Council wrote the township a letter on Jan. 25 to ask for strict adherence to the latest CAFRA standards. They particularly cited the 50-yard wetlands buffer and up-to-date rules on storm-water management, stressing their need due to the increasing frequency of coastal flooding and the “the environmental and natural resource values of Patcong Creek.” The organization said that there are at least 15 species of bird at the site, including the bald eagles. Two representatives from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association was present at the Township Committee meeting Tuesday. They thanked township officials for previous environmental policies, such as its regulations of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes and stressed the important of protecting local waterways from pollution.

Pfrommer said the township would abide by the new regulations and monitor the property, which she extolled as something that made these types of development less disruptive to the surrounding ecosystem.

“I know you don’t want to see any building, but if it gets the approval through CAFRA, which is where it is now, our department will keep a good eye on it, to make sure it is done proper, it is done safe for all the wildlife that is out there,” Pfrommer said.

Pfrommer urged Gregory and McAllister to express their concerns to CAFRA as they evaluate the development.