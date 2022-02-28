Pastor brings his Black History Month teach-in series to a close for the year

PLEASANTVILLE — A local pastor brought his Black History Month teach-ins to a close by discussing strategies for combating residential segregation and inequality and creating a better future.

Mount Zion Baptist Church hosted its fourth and final Black History Month symposium last Wednesday. The event further explored the series’ overarching theme about applying the lessons of Black history to reduce racial inequality and segregation in modern-day America. It centered on a discussion between Mount Zion Senior Pastor Willie Francois III and several academics who specialized in topics studying history, law and race.

“We are excited about concluding this experience with three phenomenal public thinkers, persons who fuel the work of justice through their scholarship, people who allow their classrooms to be places where freedom is practiced,” Francois said, alluding to a quote from the late bell hooks, who died in December 2021.

University of Minnesota History Professor William Jones reviewed the history of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which featured the famed “I have a Dream” speech from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The topic of his last book, Jones examines the economic goals of the march, particularly pointing to the leadership of A. Philip Randolph, a labor union activist. He said that Black leadership in unions continues have an effect on American society today.

“It was a march that was actually led by African American labor activists,” Jones said. “I’m eager to talk more about that and to think about the ways in which I think that the lessons from that history remain very relevant for the moment that we’re living in today.”

Georgetown Law Professor Sheryll Cashin discussed her new book “White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality,” which analyzes how residential segregation and other forms of discrimination perpetuates inequality. She said that living in high-poverty areas reduce social mobility and solidify what she described as a socio-racial caste system.

At the beginning of the event, Cashin played a pre-recorded video about inequality and the need to combat disinvestment in Black neighborhoods.

“We overinvest in and exclude in affluent white space, and we disinvest and prey upon the people trapped in the hood,” Cashin said in the prerecorded video. “We’re more segregated now than we were 20 years ago at these polar extremes.”

Rutgers Law Professor David Troutt, the founder of the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality and Metropolitan Equity, spoke on red lining, in which loans and other financing are denied to people living in certain neighborhoods, usually those that are predominantly Black. He discussed how discrimination in lending and insurance fixes neighborhoods on a path to intergenerational poverty and disinvestment.

Modern research, Troutt said, indicates that areas subject to racial redlining continue to make for lower home values, concentrated poverty and struggling public services.

“Without lending, without financial institutions supporting a particular area, it would necessarily mean there was disinvestment there, because nobody, no rational investor is going to take on that much risk,” Troutt said. “When you have done this to an area, you have set a course ... that will very likely last for generations.

“Wealth builds upon wealth and the absence of wealth recreates its own absence,” Troutt added. “Things like redlining are absolutely critical not as some sort of historical relic, but really as a way of understanding the present.”

Troutt said the legacy of redlining had a lasting impact in both cities and predominantly Black suburbs. He said a case study done in the Newark metropolitan area indicated low home-ownership rates and low housing appreciation in suburbs were eroding wealth and tax bases in New Jersey. Those same suburbs, meanwhile, we in need of new revenue due to an influx of residents being forced out of gentrifying neighborhoods of the city.

Jones praised liberal and progressive policies to making neighborhoods more affordable, such as the rent control ordinance and universal basic income pilot that St. Paul, Minnesota, recently adopted.

At the end of the event, Francois thanked his guests and reflected on all four weeks of the series. He and the three panelists together made a call to action. The guest for the first week was Virgil Wood, a 90-year-old civil rights activist who helped organize Virginian demonstrators for the March on Washington.

The second-week guest was the Rev. C. Vernon Mason, a civil rights activist and former lawyer who represented Tawana Brawley during her controversial rape case.

The third week featured a panel with guests including Century Foundation Fellow Michelle Burris; political strategist James Gee; and Tiffani Torres, a young-adult activist who called attention to education segregation in New York City when she was in high school.

“This has been four weeks of reflection, four weeks of imagination,” Francois said. “We’ve gotten the opportunity to reflect and also use neural capacity to think about a world that we’ve never seen before.”

Over the course of the month, Francois reiterated the calls of the Build One America coalition for Gov. Phil Murphy to be more assertive in reducing racial segregation in New Jersey schools.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.