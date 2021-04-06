Pascale Sykes Foundation to close in 2022

The Vineland-based Pascale Sykes Foundation will close its doors in 2022.
The foundation, started in 1992, has invested about $60 million in more than 75 New Jersey- and New York-based community organizations, it said in a news release.
"Our decision to sunset the Pascale Sykes Foundation was based on our fierce dedication to our mission: changing culture to focus on the integrity, independence and well-being of the intergenerational working low-income families," foundation President Frances Sykes said. "We knew our work would be most effective if we awarded a select number of significant grants within a short time frame rather than spreading out our funding in smaller grant amounts, preserving our corpus."
Some of the foundation's initiatives include investing and partnering in public transportation, the launch of THRIVE South Jersey and the development of the Whole Family Approach, which "focuses on practitioners in the field working alongside families with two dependable adult caregivers through individualized goal setting, organizational collaboration and consistent personal support to families."
The foundation will continue to fund its current grantee organizations through the end of the 2021-22 grant year.
"Families are the foundation upon which strong communities are built," Sykes said. "But too many of America’s working low-income families are one crisis or one paycheck away from falling into poverty.
"We have seen families move into stability. Every family’s goals are achievable. Families just need the tools and social support to achieve those goals as all family members work together. We are proud of our accomplishments over the last 30 years and look forward to other funders taking the lead in funding the future of the Whole Family Approach."
