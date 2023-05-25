Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Following in the footsteps of the 25th anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour in 2019, this weekend’s Adjacent Festival seeks to attract millennial and Generation Z alternative rock fans to America’s Favorite Playground.

Adjacent is expected to bring thousands to the city’s beach at the beginning of the summer tourism season. It was supposed to be the second big outdoor music festival of the year in the resort, but the first, Bamboozle, was canceled after city officials said its organizers failed to do everything needed to secure permitting.

The link between Warped and Adjacent is the pop-punk band Blink-182, who played during the former and will headline the latter.

Even though some of the music acts taking the stage are not well known, active rock radio station WMGM-FM 103.7, out of Linwood, and classic rock radio station WZXL-FM 100.7, out of the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, have played some of the bigger names on the festival bill.

Sean Patrick, the midday host at WMGM, gives airtime to between eight and 10 Blink-182 songs. The station still plays Jimmy Eat World’s biggest song, “The Middle,” and has played songs by progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria. The group performed acoustically in the radio station’s studio in 2019, Patrick said.

“I think it will be reminiscent of the Vans Warped Tour, which was sold out and a success,” Patrick said. “They will enjoy two days on the beach. ... You will be going from one stage to another nonstop all day.”

WZXL has been giving away tickets to the festival and created a promo that mentions the bands Jimmy Eat World, Paramore and Blink-182.

Blink has been played on WZXL at various times dating to the 1990s, and Paramore is the band Steve Raymond, WZXL’s program director, said he is most looking forward to seeing at the festival.

A beach concert on Memorial Day weekend in Atlantic City will be huge, Raymond said.

“I have traveled to many places to see music festivals. I purchase tickets for a headliner I want to see (i.e. Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, etc.) but make it a point to roam festival grounds to secondary stages to see new or less exposed bands, who rock, but don’t have mass media/mainstream coverage,” Raymond said.

WGLS-FM 89.7, Rowan Radio, doesn’t just have Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Blink-182 and Coheed and Cambria in its library. It also has lesser-known artists such as Beach Bunny, Surf Curse, Wheatus, Japanese Breakfast, the Front Bottoms, Waterparks and L.S. Dunes, said Gavin Trutenzbach, the station’s rock director and host of the Gavin Rock Lab show.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Trutzenbach said he would likely not attend the festival, but otherwise, he would show up both days based on the lineup.

“I think the festival has a strong lineup of modern (as in from the past 20 years or so) alternative/indie/punk bands. Both headliners, Paramore and Blink-182, are massive names in alternative/punk rock, and for those alone, I would anticipate a strong turnout of this event,” said Trutzenbach, 21.

Besides Blink and Coheed, WLFR-FM 91.7, Stockton University’s radio station, plays Bleachers; Jeff Rosenstock; the Happy Fits; Slaughter Beach, Dog; Japanese Breakfast; the Front Bottoms; L.S. Dunes and OFF!, said Matthew Unversaw, the Strange Ways radio show host at WLFR.

The Adjacent Festival will serve as both a magnet to draw younger music fans to Atlantic City and as a cool alternative, at least a little bit, for tourists who were planning to visit the resort this weekend anyway, Unversaw said.

“I wish I was going. The ticket price is a little too high at $185 for a single-day ticket,” Unversaw said. “I do hope it’s a big success even though I am priced out.”