Parts of Wharton State Forest reopen following wildfire

Both the Atsion Recreation Area and Batsto Village were expected to reopen Wednesday morning now that a large wildfire surrounding them in the Wharton State Forest is almost fully contained.
Hiking and biking trails, however, will remain off-limits to visitors until further notice. Kayaking and canoeing on the Mullica and Batsto rivers will also be suspended, the Wharton State Forest said on its Facebook page.
Firefighters said Wednesday morning that they managed to keep the fire 95% inside their containment zone, with the fire already burning through about 13,500 acres of the Pine Barrens.
State Fire Warden Greg McLaughlin said Tuesday that investigators suspect the fire was caused by illegal campfire activity.
On Monday, McLaughlin and DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette forecasted the fire to burn across about 15,000 acres, making it New Jersey's last wildfire since 2007. The pair also said at lease one campground was evacuated and over a dozen buildings were threatened by the raging blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
