Parts of the Jersey Shore had a blowout tide Friday night, learn more about it

Blowout tide cover photo
Joe Martucci

After moderate stage coastal flooding gripped the Jersey Shore due to strong onshore winds, all of that water went out to sea, and then some on Friday night.

Tide gauges in Absecon, Ocean City and Sea Isle City were so low, it created a blowout tide, or an exceptionally low tide. Westerly winds, which reached into the 50s at parts of the shore, created a surge of water out of the bays and tidal rivers. 

ascn4_hg.png

Absecon's tide gauge. Note how the blue line, the tide height, dropped into the brown area, known as low stage or a blowout tide.
sicn4_hg.png

Sea Isle City's tide gauge. Note how the blue line, the tide height, dropped into the brown area, known as low stage or a blowout tide.

Coastal flooding is usually the tidal hazard most people think of. However, the blowout tide, an extremely low tide, has impacts too. Boats left in the water can be damaged, and vessels boating can get stuck in the lower than usual water.

Blowout tides and coastal flooding do have one thing in common - their reliance on the moon phase. New and Full Moons not only bring higher tides, but lower ones as well, increasing the tidal difference for the day. In the case of Dec. 23, it was the New Moon. Couple the naturally occurring lower tide with strong offshore winds and the blowout tide occurred. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

