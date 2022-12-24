Parts of the Jersey Shore had a blowout tide Friday night, learn more about it

After moderate stage coastal flooding gripped the Jersey Shore due to strong onshore winds, all of that water went out to sea, and then some on Friday night.

Tide gauges in Absecon, Ocean City and Sea Isle City were so low, it created a blowout tide, or an exceptionally low tide. Westerly winds, which reached into the 50s at parts of the shore, created a surge of water out of the bays and tidal rivers.

Coastal flooding is usually the tidal hazard most people think of. However, the blowout tide, an extremely low tide, has impacts too. Boats left in the water can be damaged, and vessels boating can get stuck in the lower than usual water.

The storm is over. Now it's time for the coldest Christmas weekend in decades. The storm that brought tidal flooding, damaging winds, rain, snow and a flash freeze in spots is over. Left in its wake is a brutally cold Christmas Eve and the chilliest Christmas since the turn of the millennium.

Blowout tides and coastal flooding do have one thing in common - their reliance on the moon phase. New and Full Moons not only bring higher tides, but lower ones as well, increasing the tidal difference for the day. In the case of Dec. 23, it was the New Moon. Couple the naturally occurring lower tide with strong offshore winds and the blowout tide occurred.