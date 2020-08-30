Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads in Egg Harbor Township will be under construction from Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3.
On Monday, the eastbound lane will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
From Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m and 5 a.m., both lanes of Mill Road will be closed to traffic. A detour will be posted and the police will provide access to Patcong Drive.
During the same Monday to Thursday stretch, Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads will be limited to a single alternating lane of traffic between 6 a.m and 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect a delay.
All work is weather permitting.
