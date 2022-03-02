Parties to argue over Atlantic City, P'ville in county commissioner map

MAYS LANDING — Democrats will argue at a county redistricting meeting today that Atlantic City and Pleasantville should no longer be in the same district for choosing Atlantic County commissioners.

Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said this week that splitting the two would create two competitive districts for minority representation, where only one now exists.

Republicans, by contrast, will argue they must stay in the same district.

Republican Chair Keith Davis has said it must be protected as a majority minority district.

The county has five districts which each elect one representative to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, and also elects four at-large members.

The two will present their maps of proposed boundaries and data to back them up today at a 4 p.m., at a meeting of the Atlantic County Commissioner Redistricting Commission. It will be held at the Atlantic County Criminal Court building, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing.

The public can attend the meeting in person or virtually.

Voting maps at every level are redrawn every 10 years after the national Census, in response to new population and demographic data.

The Republican map would continue to group Atlantic City and Pleasantville in the first district, and the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point in the 2nd district.

It would also add a section of Egg Harbor Township to the 2nd, since the 3rd has grown so much it has become too large under state law.

The Democratic map would group Atlantic City with the Downbeach communities, and Pleasantville with the Mainland communities.

No vote is expected Wednesday, but each side is expected to make its argument for its map with data to back it up.

The four-member commission earlier requested the State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner to appoint a fifth tie-breaking member.

Rabner appointed former Superior Court judge and assignment judge for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties Georgia M. Curio as the tie-breaker.

Under state law, the person must be fair-minded and impartial, and may not have held elected public or party office for the past three years, Rabner said.

Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as their populations have changed so much since the last Census in 2010.

District 2, covering the Mainland communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield as well as Longport, Ventnor and Margate, has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.

And District 3, covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, according to Suleiman.

