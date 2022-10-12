 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Participants sought for Atlantic City's Winter Wonderland Parade

  • 0
121221-pac-nws-acparade

On Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Highlights of the Atlantic City Christmas Parade

ATLANTIC CITY — Preparations are underway for the return of the city's Winter Wonderland Parade, which will hit the streets Dec. 3, officials said Wednesday.

Entry forms for participants will be collected until 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Categories include marching bands, floats, costumed characters, decorative cars and dance teams, officials said in a news release.

Registration can be completed at acnj.gov/News/View/330/2022-winter-wonderland-parade.

The parade will take its participants down Atlantic Avenue from Albany Avenue to South Carolina Avenue, officials said.

People are also reading…

Spectators will be welcomed along Atlantic Avenue. A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will follow the parade at Center City Park at South Carolina Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard, along with a drill team performance, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists “blown away” by new procedure that gives vision to mice with congenital blindness

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News