Participants sought for Atlantic City's Winter Wonderland Parade

Highlights of the Atlantic City Christmas Parade
ATLANTIC CITY — Preparations are underway for the return of the city's Winter Wonderland Parade, which will hit the streets Dec. 3, officials said Wednesday. Entry forms for participants will be collected until 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Categories include marching bands, floats, costumed characters, decorative cars and dance teams, officials said in a news release.
The parade will take its participants down Atlantic Avenue from Albany Avenue to South Carolina Avenue, officials said. Spectators will be welcomed along Atlantic Avenue. A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will follow the parade at Center City Park at South Carolina Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard, along with a drill team performance, officials said.
PHOTOS Atlantic City's Christmas Parade
121221-pac-nws-acparade
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. (center) Cristopher Cabrera, 15, from Atlantic City, walked with his ACHS marching band in the parade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Santa Claus made sure to make an appearance at the parade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Members of the Wildwood High School Marching Band participate in the parade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. (l-r)
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. Atlantic City residents (l-r) Amelia Heald, 4, Sheila May, Cheryl May, Jace May, 2, Jasmin May, Jonah Heald, 6 , Bernadette Romero, and Slimah Jackson, 8, waiting for the parade to pass along MLK Blvd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
From left, Atlantic City residents Tasia Timberlake, Guy Emerson, Wyllow Timberlake, 7, Laketa Timberlake and Weston Smith, 4 wait for the parade to pass on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulveard.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. Atlantic City residents, the Hicks family (l-r) Ju'Layah, 18m, Jabarea, 5, and Danielle Hicks waiting for the parade to pass along MLK Blvd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. (l-r) Atlantic City residents Ed Kell and Earline Williams , and Galloway residents James and Michelle McCrosson with their dog Murphy, waiting for the parade to pass along MLK Blvd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. Atlantic City resident Fazal Bakhtiar, waiting for the parade to pass along MLK Blvd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
From left, Lena Felton, 7, Paris, 3, India, 12, and Pansy enjoyed the parade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. Representing the Empire Drill Team, Ahmir Harper and Losa Martinez showing their moves.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Kori Rogers, 6, walks with the Atlantic City Dolphins football team during the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade in the resort on Saturday.
For video and a photo gallery of the parade, go to PressofAC.com.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. Representing the Hispanic Alliance (l-r) Adrian Perez, 14, from Mays Landing, Angel Guridis, 14, from Pleasantville, and Kerry Lorick, from North Field.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11 2021, in Atlantic City, the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade was held for the first time after a long hiatus. (l-r) Madynah Bell, 12, Jaykel Brown, 11, Layla Bailey Brown, 6, and Niessy Brown, all from Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
