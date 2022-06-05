Part-time Ocean City resident helps feed people near Ukraine border

OCEAN CITY — Paul LeBrun said he does not want this story to be about him.

“What I want to do, I really want to promote World Central Kitchen,” said LeBrun, just back in Ocean City after spending three weeks in Poland close to the border with Ukraine, helping to feed a steady stream of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Spanish-born chef José Andrés founded the organization, which grew out of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed the island in 2017.

Since then, the organization has fed people after storms and fires, including the 2018 Camp Fire in California, as well as feeding stranded cruise ship passengers and people in New York and Washington during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, World Central Kitchen has set up numerous sites in Poland along the border with Ukraine. In April, a relief kitchen operated by one of the group’s partners in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was struck by a Russian missile, according to multiple news reports.

LeBrun was far away from the conflict. A retired federal worker, he lives in the small town of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, along with time spent in Ocean City with his girlfriend, Cynthia Hart.

“We go back and forth in the summertime,” he said of his time spent in Ocean City.

The two communities are separated by 1,645 miles and about 8,240 feet of difference in elevation.

LeBrun, 70, said he also at one point spent about 10 years commuting from Little Egg Harbor Township to New York City, working for the Federal Transit Administration on environmental compliance and historic resource development as part of the reconstruction of the World Trade Center.

Like much of the world, LeBrun watched the humanitarian crisis unfold after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“After watching all the refugees coming across the border, I knew I had to do something,” LeBrun said. He applied to volunteer with several organizations, including World Central Kitchen, but got impatient after he did not hear back.

So he bought a plane ticket to Poland and made his way to the border, reaching a town called Przemyśl (pronounced roughly like Sheh-mih-shuhl, with the accent on the first syllable). The city in the southeast of Poland is a few miles from Ukraine and dates to at least the eighth century.

“I go there, without any registration with any organization, which is probably a little daring. I was not sure who I was going to work for,” LeBrun said.

LeBrun arrived at the train station, knowing no Polish and with a few Ukrainian phrases learned from a few days of lessons. Near the station was the distribution site for the food prepared by World Central Kitchen.

He entered the tent and told the crew he wanted to help. He said he was told to apply at the kitchen tent in a separate location, but to hold on a minute. While waiting, LeBrun said, he began emptying the trash containers and doing the things he could see needed doing.

He was put to work, helping in the cooking tent. There, chefs prepared hot meals for the people getting off the trains, as well as sandwiches and other supplies for their continued journey farther into the European Union.

Most of the people he saw were mothers with young children and senior citizens. The men he saw leaving Ukraine were mostly from other countries. Men ages 18 to 60 have been banned from leaving Ukraine, according to the Washington Post, in anticipation that they may be called to fight. Most of those leaving the country were from eastern Ukraine, where the intense fighting continues. The west, near Poland, is relatively peaceful, LeBrun said.

When he first arrived at Przemyśl, he said, a train had arrived from Ukraine.

“That’s when it hits you, that these people, they come off the train, trying to get their bearings, they don’t speak the language, their children may have been on a train for eight hours,” he said. “These are people that are leaving their husbands, their sons, their brothers in a war zone and coming across.”

At one point, he said, he saw a boy of about 10 who uses a wheelchair. A Polish police officer helped him off the train.

“I could see him looking into the eyes of that police officer,” LeBrun said. He imagined the boy was wondering if it was going to be OK, but then the boy smiled at the officer, he said.

LeBrun said most volunteers spend about a week. He spent three weeks, mostly in the kitchen.

“It was awesome,” he said. He added that those few phrases of Ukrainian made a big difference. Even if communication was limited, he could greet people in their own language.

“They knew I was trying to speak their language and that was the connection that we had,” he said.

Many of the volunteers were American, he said, with others from throughout Europe and other countries.

He and a few other Americans visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv, spending the night.

“You would never think Lviv was in a war zone. It was incredible. It was full of life. It’s an incredibly beautiful city,” he said.

There were signs of the conflict, including protective coverings on statues and stained glass, with messages that they would be visible again “after the victory,” and a 10 p.m. curfew in case of shelling.

He encouraged people to learn more at WCK.org, but to especially consider financial help through donate.wck.org.

Often described as a “celebrity chef,” Andrés has restaurants in multiple cities, including Washington and New York, ranging from food trucks to Michelin Guide-rated fine dining. He has been credited with popularizing small-plate dining in America.

